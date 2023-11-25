Fiji basketball relish golden opportunity

Team Fiji men's Basketball team

The Fiji men’s basketball side is relishing the opportunity to play for the gold medal in the 2023 Pacific Games.

Coach Laisiasa Puamau says his side faces an uphill battle against the reigning two-time Pacific Games champions Guam this afternoon, but is adamant the players have enough in the tank to achieve success.

“Guam haven’t lost a game since 2015, they’ve won gold back to back in the 2015 and 2019 Pacific Games. We understand it’s going to be a huge challenge for us but we welcome the challenge and we look forward to the opportunity to play for the gold medal.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji will square off with Guam in the men’s basketball final at 5:30pm today.