Fiji 7s wallop Kiribati, through to quarterfinals

The Team Fiji men’s 7s side put up a master-class performance to wallop Kiribati 76-0 in the 2023 Pacific Games this afternoon.

The Sireli Bobo-coached side flexed their muscles early, scoring six tries in the first spell for a 38-0 lead at the breather.

The stadium crowd then witnessed some sublime skills as Fiji overpowered their Micronesian opponents with silky offloads and deft sidesteps to score six more tries.

Fiji now march on to the quarter-finals and will face hosts the Solomon Islands at 8:36 tonight.