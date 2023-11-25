Fiji 7s overcome PNG, through to final

The Fiji men’s 7s side overcame a determined challenge from Papua New Guinea to win their Pacific Games semi-final clash 24-10 this afternoon.

The Suliano Volivoli-led side was on the back-foot from the opening start as their opponents ran in two early tries.

Fiji replied minutes later with an unconverted try to trail 5-10 at halftime.

Two more tries and a penalty try by the Fijians was enough to seal the victory and progress through to the final.

Fiji will face Samoa in the men’s final at 9pm.