Fiji 7s men retain Pacific Games gold

Team Fiji 7s in a stellar performance, retained their title and added another gold to the tally by defeating Samoa 19-5 in the Pacific Games final.

Starting strong, Fiji showcased dominance, downing opponents one after another in the initial three minutes.

At halftime, they held a 14-5 lead.

The Fijian team’s hunger for victory became evident as they capitalized on every opportunity.

Despite Samoa’s brutal efforts that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, Fiji emerged triumphant.

Suliano Volivoli, Sakiusa Siqila, and Ioane Raturaciri contributed to Fiji’s success with well-executed tries.