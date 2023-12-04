Coach challenges Davule to continue

Team Fiji amateur boxing captain Jone Davule

Team Fiji amateur boxing captain Jone Davule is not sure whether he’ll be there for the next Pacific Games.

The Natauloa villager from Nairai, Lomaiviti made the comments after winning gold in the men’s 58-60kg category in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

He says for now it may be a good time to hang his gloves.

“I’m thinking of calling it a day in amateur boxing because age is catching up but coach Cam Todd told me not to retire until we have another Commonwealth Games together. I’m thankful coach believes that I can still deliver, I’m not sure whether I’ll return but only God knows”.

Meanwhile, Elia Rokobuli who was supposed to fight in the final yesterday didn’t get a chance to win another gold after the doctor made the call for him to rest due to a broken thumb.

Our boxing team won 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals at the Pacific Games.