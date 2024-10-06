O’Neil takes responsibility

[Source: Reuters]

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil took “full responsibility” after his struggling side suffered a heavy 5-3 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League this morning, leaving them winless and at the bottom of the table after seven matches.

Brentford struck early once again and scored four goals in the first half, exposing Wolves’ ongoing defensive issues.

With a league-worst goal difference of -12 and 21 goals conceded, O’Neil’s team has struggled significantly.

Having managed just one win in their last 17 games dating back to March, O’Neil is now among the frontrunners to be one of the first managers dismissed this season.