New champion to be crowned in the under 19 grade

A new champion will be crowned in the Under-19 grade of the Fiji Secondary Schools Bati Championship when the final gets underway this weekend.

Defending champions Naitasiri Warriors went down to Ra High Roosters, who defeated them 24-21 in the semi-finals.

Ra High Roosters will take on Ba Pro Dragons in the under-19 grade.

The Western giants will also face Sigatoka Valley Cowboys in the under-17 finals, while MGM Dragons go up against Marist Storm.

Meanwhile, in the Girl’s Division, Naitasiri Warriors will take on Ra High Roosters.

The finals will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

