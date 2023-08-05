South Africa beats Tonga, will face Uganda for 5th playoff

[Source: South Africa/Netball]

The South African Proteas side beat Tonga 72-46 in their 5th-8th-place playoff at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The Proteas will now take on Uganda in the battle for fifth and sixth place.

That match will take place tomorrow.

Uganda beat Malawi 57-46 to confirm its place in the 5th/6th playoff.

Tonga will now play Malawi for the 7th/8th playoff.

Meanwhile, in the tournament’s semi-finals, England play New Zealand at 9pm tonight, while Jamaica will battle Australia tomorrow morning at 2.

Fiji will face Trinidad & Tobago at 7 tonight for the 11th/12th playoff.