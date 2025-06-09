Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds pay tribute to late Netball Fiji icon

Members of the Australian and New Zealand Netball Women’s Team wore black armbands during their second Constellation Cup match, paying tribute to the late Unaisi Rokoura [Source: AAP]

Members of the Australian and New Zealand Netball Women’s Team wore black armbands during their second Constellation Cup match last Friday, paying tribute to the late Unaisi Rokoura, former Fiji Netball captain and coach.

Rokoura was reported missing on Saturday after she and a 34-year-old woman were swept away by strong currents while collecting kai (freshwater mussels) in the Rewa River.

Her body was discovered three days later by police near the Waila dredging plant.

Fondly known as Una, Rokoura was one of Fiji’s most accomplished and respected athletes.

She first represented the Fiji Pearls at just 17 years old and went on to enjoy a distinguished international career.

She represented Fiji in six Pacific Games, two Commonwealth Games, and two Netball World Championships, serving as captain of the Pearls from 1997 to 2006.

Beyond netball, Rokoura’s athleticism transcended the sport. She excelled in hockey, rugby 15s, basketball, and beach volleyball.

