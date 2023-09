Rusivakula and Paul make their return

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Two athletes are set to rejoin the Fiji Pearls squad for the upcoming Pacific Games in November.

The duo are Afa Rusivakula and Alesi Paul.

Rusivakula and Paul weren’t part of the Netball World Cup Squad which happened earlier this year.

Article continues after advertisement

However, other players have managed to retain their positions in the team.

The squad will consist of 15 players accompanied by two team officials, while an additional seven players have been designated as non-travelling reserves.

Squad List:

ADI VAKAOCA BOLAKORO

LYDIA PANAPASA

ANA CAGI MOI

ANASEINI NAUQE

AVELINA NAVUE

ELINA DRIKIBAU

JIMAIMA KETE

JOSEPHINE TABUA

KELERA NAWAI

RO KALESI ESITERI TAWAKE

UNAISI KUBUNAMECA

MALIANA RUSIVAKULA

AFA RUSIVAKULA

ALESI WAQA PAUL

Team Manager: SERAI ROXBURGH

Coach: UNAISI ROKOURA

Non-Traveling Reserve: ALISI NAQIRI

Reserve Non-Traveling Reserve: BULOU WAQANIDROLA

Reserve KARATE NAVINIYA SIVO

Reserve Non-Traveling Reserve: NICOLE MARIE KAMOTU

Reserve Non-Traveling Reserve: REAMA MAGDALENE VEREKAUTA

Reserve Non-Traveling Reserve: SERA NAMOAIMALUA

Reserve Non-Traveling Reserve: YVONNE NALEWABAU