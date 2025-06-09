Rokoura farewelled by netball family

[Source: Netball Fiji]

Former Fiji Pearls captain and head coach Unaisi Rokoura was laid to rest this morning at the Lovonilase Cemetery in Suva.

Former national reps from various sporting bodies, along with family and friends, gathered at the Nabua Methodist Church to pay their final respects.

Netball Fiji President Ruby-Ann Sorovaki described Rokoura’s passing as a tremendous loss to the sport.

“While we are saddened by her passing, we are grateful to someone who has dedicated years of her life to the development of netball in Fiji. Thank you for all that you’ve done Una, you will be missed.”

Sorovaki reflected on Rokoura’s lifelong contribution to netball, saying her leadership and passion helped shape generations of players.

