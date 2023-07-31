Rokoura commends players’ performance

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji Pearls head coach, Unaisi Rokoura, is proud her team is playing their own style of game in the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

So far the Pearls have won only one game against Zimbabwe, while losing the matches against Tonga and Australia.

Rokoura says the match against Australia last night has increased the experience level among the Pearls.

Fiji Pearls sits on third place in pool A with Australia Diamonds in first and Tonga Tala in second place.

In the next stage of the NWC preliminary rounds, Fiji Pearls will face Malawi in round 4 at nine tonight.

You can watch the match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.