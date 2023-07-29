Rauluni magic sees Pearls shine

[Source: World Netball]
Unaisi Rauluni’s shooting magic for the Fiji Pearls at the Netball World Cup continues as she led the team to a 52-48 win over Zimbabwe, scoring an impressive 28 goals.
After her outstanding performance of 25 goals in the opening game, which unfortunately resulted in a 56-51 loss to Tonga, Rauluni was in excellent form, securing the team’s first victory in the tournament.
For her exceptional contributions, she was rightfully named player-of-the-match.
Maliana Rusivakula also played a crucial role, managing 24 goals during the match.
The Pearls faced a tough challenge from Zimbabwe, who led 14-12 after the first quarter.
However, Fiji rallied and took the lead at half-time with a score of 26-25 and extended their advantage to 43-35 after the third quarter.
The upcoming match against Australia at 7pm on Sunday will be broadcasted LIVE on FBC Sports.
We’re not crying, promise 🥹
A fantastic performance from @FijiNetball to beat Zimbabwe 48-52 🇫🇯#NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/wEzlHirOjS
— World Netball (@WorldNetball_) July 29, 2023