Pearls to face Silver Ferns, Jamaica in training matches

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The hype builds for the Fiji Pearls as only two weeks remain until the anticipated Netball World Cup in South Africa starting on the 28th of this month.

Three training matches are confirmed for the national side, facing the Silver Ferns, Jamaica and Scotland on the 24th.

The side is scheduled to leave next Wednesday and will hit the court running five days after.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Unaisi Rokoura says these training matches will be crucial to get a feel of what to expect from big teams in the world stage.

“Our first training match is against the Jamaicans; the Sunshine girls are interested to play us. The Silver Ferns have reached out as well and our last training match on the 25th against Scotland. So, that will give us a good opportunity for these girls to go out in a different environment, playing against top teams in the world before we kick-start our first game against Tonga.”

Rokoura adds majority of the players will be making their first ever World Cup appearance.

She says playing in a totally different environment poses a challenge but the players are up for it.

The Pearls are pooled with Tonga, Australia and Zimbabwe.