Pearls needs to improve possession

[ Source : Netball Fiji ]

Fiji Pearls lost their 4th Netball World Cup match 62-48 against Malawi last night.

Pearls maintained a fast-paced game, but it was not enough as Malawi demonstrated their African style of play.

Fiji Pearls captain, Maria Rusivakula says their weakness is maintaining possession which needs to be improved against England.

“Possessions wins the game when we get to convert the shot. So that’s one thing that we will work on onto the next one”

Fiji Pearls will contest against England Roses tomorrow at 6am.

You can watch the match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.