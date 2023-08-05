Pearls improve World Cup rankings

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Despite winning only one of their six matches so far, the Fiji Pearls still made an improvement at the Netball World Cup compared to their 2019 outing.

The Pearls only win was against Zimbabwe last weekend.

They’ve lost to Tonga, Australia, Malawi, England and Scotland.

Our Pearls have a chance to finish 11th at the World Cup if they beat Trinidad and Tobago tonight.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel at 10pm.