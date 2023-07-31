Pearls go down to Queens in preliminary stage two

The Malawi Queens started off slowly in the Netball World Cup, but they ultimately proved themselves by defeating the Fiji Pearls with a score of 62-48 in the preliminary stage two at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Despite the Pearls initially taking the lead in the first few minutes, their efforts were not enough to contain a strong Malawi side.

Fiji Pearls coach Una Rokoura made changes too late, as Malawi took the lead in the first quarter with a 20-10 advantage.

In the second quarter, Malawi maintained their lead while the Pearls relied heavily on their backline for center passes.

Fiji maintained good discipline on the court but that wasn’t enough to catch up to the Malawi Queens was in the lead with a score of 23-36 in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Malawi came out even stronger with a 34-47 lead not giving up any chances to the Pearls to catch up to them.

Despite their efforts, Fiji was still denied a win in the last quarter as Malawi sealed the deal with a victory.

The Fiji Pearls next game is England this tomorrow.