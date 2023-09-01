No Suva in Netball Championship

Netball Fiji chief executive, Vivian Koster

The Suva Netball Association is not part of the Digicel Punjas National Championship at the Netball Centre in Suva.

This was confirmed by Netball Fiji chief executive, Vivian Koster.

Koster says Suva which is the biggest association pulled out as they were not happy with a certain levy.

“Suva were concerned about the player levy that we have. It is a constitutional requirement. It isn’t a requirement to play in the National Championship but it is for the AGM and in that respect to not participate in the competition.”

The CEO adds they will take measures.

Meanwhile, a total of 34 teams are currently competing.

There are six teams in the Premier Grade and eight in the Senior division.

12 teams are vying in the National Grade including a Secondary School netball team.

This team was formed after the National Secondary School Netball Competition.

The competition ends tomorrow.