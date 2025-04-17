Nalatu notes improvement in Baby Pearls

Baby Pearls head coach Simone Nalatu

Baby Pearls head coach Simone Nalatu says she has seen notable improvement in the squad since they last met earlier this year.

This as the national Under 21 netball side is currently preparing for the upcoming Ruby North Series in Australia later this month.

Nalatu held a series of training sessions with the players last week, assisted by former Australian Diamonds representative Joanne Morgan, and was pleased with the team’s progress.

Former Australian Diamonds representative Joanne Morgan working on shooting form with the Baby Pearls

She noted growth in the players’ fitness levels, skill execution, and overall understanding of the game, describing the improvement as encouraging and timely.

“Yeah they are coming along really well, I think there’s lots of improvements both individually and across the team and certainly the polish is starting to come and that’s improvement from when I was here in February so I’m really pleased.”

Nalatu adds that the side will need to continue on, with the pace they have set.

The Ruby North Series will be held in Australia from the 23rd to the 28th of this month.

This competition will serve as a key build-up for the Baby Pearls as they continue preparations for the Youth World Cup in Gibraltar later this year.





