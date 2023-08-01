More exposure needed for Pearls

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Pearls specialist coach, Yvette Duries believes the team can perform better if they get more exposure.

Fiji Pearls has only recorded a win in the Netball World Cup and that was against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Duries says they have seen significant progress but more push is needed for the Pearls.

She adds she’s been impressed with the delivery and patience of the players but that’s not enough for World Cup.

The Fiji Pearls so far has one win and three losses.

They will face the England Roses tomorrow at 6am and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Chanel.