Maori Aotearoa side grateful to be in Fiji

[Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

The Aotearoa Māori side highlighted the significance of their trip to Fiji as they celebrated a commanding 75-29 victory over Fiji’s Under-18 team in their first match on Saturday.

Head coach Ngarama Milner-Olsen praised the opportunity for her young players to gain invaluable international experience while competing on foreign soil.

She emphasizes the impact such experiences have on developing their skills and aspirations for the future.

“It’s always a privilege to be here in Fiji; we’re a really young side, and it’s crucial for us to support our girls in their future netball aspirations.”

She adds that their vision is to continue providing opportunities for young netballers abroad and back in New Zealand.

The two teams are set to meet again at 6:30 PM tonight for the second game of their three-match series.