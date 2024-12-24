International Netball Festival concludes in Lautoka

[Source: International Netball Festival]

The International Netball Festival made a vibrant return to Lautoka, concluding last week after bringing together over 30 teams from across Fiji and international squads from Australia and New Zealand.

Held from December 11-19, the festival was a celebration of netball, culture, and community spirit.

The event featured four competitive grades Under-13, Under-15, Under-18, and Open categories, providing a platform for players of all ages to prove their skills.

Article continues after advertisement

Local Fijian village teams joined the competition, adding to the festival’s rich cultural tapestry.

Beyond the court, the festival offered a unique experience for visiting teams, blending sports with humanitarian efforts.

Participating squads visited local villages, delivering donations such as sports gear, clothing, footwear, and stationery to support the communities.

As the festival wraps up in Fiji, attention now shifts to Samoa, where the event will continue in April 2025.