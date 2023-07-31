Pearls captain content with performance

Fiji Pearl's Captain, Maria Lutua.

Fiji Pearl’s captain Maria Lutua has expressed her satisfaction with the team’s performance at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, despite a 101-32 loss to Australia.

Lutua highlighted the strides they have made as a team, demonstrating their improvement during the match.

“One of them was trying to get everyone on the court today and we used all our bench today to play against Australia the number one team in the world today and it’s a great opportunity for us to do that so everyone came out there and did their job. I know the results didn’t really show that”

Lutua says one of the key highlights of the game was the opportunity given to every player on the bench to compete against one of the world’s top teams.

This experience she says will undoubtedly serve as valuable learning for the squad, further enhancing their skills and expertise.

Fiji Pearls will face off against Malawi in the next match in Preliminary stage two.

You can catch the live action on the FBC Sports HD Channel at 9 pm tonight.