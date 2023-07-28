Fiji Pearls set for tonight

[ Source : Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls are fully focused and determined as they prepare for their game in the Netball World Cup.

With unwavering confidence, they are certain that they will give their absolute best on the court.

Speaking from Cape Town in South Africa, Vivian Koster, the chief executive says they will take each game at a time.

Article continues after advertisement

Koster says the weather has been an issue for them but they are trying their best to overcome all challenges.

“We are looking forward to that match, we, of course, have played them before and our expectation is that the Pearls go out there and do the best that they can absolutely best can and take one game at a time”

According to Koster, the players will be representing not just their team but also the entire country when they step onto the netball court.

She says they are eagerly looking forward to the showdown tonight.

The Fiji Pearls will be opening their world cup campaign against Pacific island neighbour, Tonga at 7 pm.

You can watch the match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.