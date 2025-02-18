Fiji Pearls fall to Scotland in second defeat

The Fiji Pearls suffered their second loss at the PacificAus Sports Netball Series, going down 67-47 to Scotland.

Despite a competitive start, the Pearls struggled to keep up with Scotland’s pace and precision as the match progressed.

Fiji trailed by just two points at the end of the first quarter, but Scotland pulled away in the second, extending their lead to 36-21 at halftime.

The Pearls fought hard in the third quarter but couldn’t close the gap, with Scotland leading 50-35 before sealing the victory with a dominant final quarter.

Fiji will now look to regroup and bounce back in their next match as they continue their campaign in the tournament.

The Pearls will face defending champions Tonga tomorrow.

