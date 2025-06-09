Fiji Men’s Netball team named for invitational tournament

[Photo Credit: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

Netball Fiji has confirmed the Fiji Men’s team that will compete in the upcoming Invitational Tournament from 4th to 7th of next month at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The tournament will see Fiji Men host the New Zealand Men’s team, known as the Net Blacks, along with the Tonga National Men’s team.

Four teams will feature in total — Fiji Men, Fiji A, Tonga and New Zealand.

Fiji Men’s head coach Jioweli Vakamoce said the squad has completed their intensive build-up leading into the tournament.

“We have completed 10 weeks of training (2 weeks of Phase 3) and we have 2 more weeks before the August International tournament.”

The final team was selected after a thorough assessment process.

“We had also completed all the components of our assessment and the selection of the Fiji Men’s team last week which we’ve now selected our final 12 based on our assessment and selection criteria.”

The tournament is expected to provide valuable international exposure and an opportunity for the players to test themselves against strong opposition in front of home fans.

The Fiji Mens Netball Team

1. Kitione Waqavonovono [GA/WA]

2. Atonio Bakaniceva [GD/GK]

3. Savenaca Sorovaki [GD/GK]

4. Amena Nacavaraba [GS]

5. Waisale Lasekula [GS/GA] – Debut

6. Charlie Hoyt [GS/GA] – Debut

7. Peniasi Bolatawa [WD/C]

8. Rarawa Vulimainarita [WA/C]

9. Atonio Lovokuro [C/WA]

10.Eroni Manu Bovoro [C/WD] – Debut

11.Semesa Wainidroa [GK/GD] – Debut

12.Anasa Waqa [GD/WD] – Debut

13.Head Coach – Jioweli Vakamoce

14.S&C Coach – Emori Bakewa

15.Manager – Kelera Nadalo

16.Physio – Laisenia Qiritilau

