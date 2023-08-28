Chance for Secondary School extended squad to make national team

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Association will send three teams to the Digicel Punjas National Championship: one for the 19 & under grade and two for the premier division.

From the secondary schools netball finals, a total of 100 players have been chosen for the 17 & under and 19 & under teams.

These players will form the 19 & under team and a premier team for the National Championship.

Article continues after advertisement

After the National Academy camp, the extended academy squad will undergo another selection process to finalize the 17 & under and 19 & under squads.

Additionally, academy players have the opportunity to join the Fiji Pearls preparation program for the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Netball Fiji CEO Vivian Koster emphasized that the academy players’ primary goal is to progress through development pathways in preparation for the world youth qualifiers next year.

Koster says there’s a possibility that some academy players might make the Pacific Games squad.

She adds it’s important for all players to know that selectors won’t only be for the academy but there will also be selections for Fiji Pearls out there at the Digicel Punjas National Championship.