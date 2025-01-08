National darts side to be named

[File Photo]

With the South Pacific Darts Championship set to start in less than two weeks, Suva Darts president Edward Roxburgh confirms he will name the national men’s and women’s side by Monday.

Around 22 participants will be competing in a trials at the Fiji Club in Suva on Saturday.

He confirms that their overseas participants will not be competing in the trials, but will be judged on their performances at certain competitions over the past few months.

However, he says there will be no need to have overseas players in the national team if the local players put out better performances.

He adds he and other selectors will be looking into a handful of qualities in their selection criteria before naming the squad.

“We’re also taking a lot of other things into consideration, their experience, their ability in tournaments, their mental toughness and consistency.”

He adds that the trials will kick start around 10am on Saturday, and is urging all participants to give their best.

The championship will be held in Suva from January 20 to the 26th.