National darts side named

The national darts side for the upcoming South Pacific Darts Championship has been named.

The squad was named this afternoon at the Fiji Club in Suva, where Fiji Darts also announced their sponsor for the championship, Extra Supermarket.

The side consists of four overseas-based players, with one player from the Cook Islands and three from the United States of America.

Suva Darts president Edward Roxburgh says that with the final squad named, they have started with their preparations.

“To the players, we believe in you. We will be kicking off the games on the 21st this time, so we have time to set up on the Tuesday, Monday, at the Metro Events Centre. There will be two sessions per day, the first session will start at 11am and finishes at 4pm and the session starts at 5pm and finishes at 10pm.”

There will be eight countries including Fiji competing in the championship.

The week long tournament has been moved to start from February 21st to the 26th.