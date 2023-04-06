Natabua and Jasper rule Lautoka Zone

Natabua and Jasper Williams High School have defended their Lautoka Zone title.

Natabua scooped the boys division with 32 gold, 18 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

Tilak High School finished second with six gold, four silver, and five bronze.

In third place is Lautoka Central College with three gold, 10 silver, and six bronze medals.

Jasper retained the girls’ title bagging 28 gold, 16 silver, and 13 bronze.

Natabua came in second with 16 gold, 12 silver, and six bronze while Ba Provincial Free-bird Institute finished third with two gold, six silver, and three bronze medals.