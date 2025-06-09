Nasova to join Newcastle next season

Flying Fijian Joji Nasova will head to England next year after signing a two-year contract with Newcastle Red Bulls to compete in the English Premiership Rugby competition.

The Ba native will continue to feature for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this season before linking up with Newcastle in 2027.

Nasova first burst onto the international scene after earning selection for the national side at the Hong Kong Sevens during the 2023–2024 season.

He went on to play a key role in Fiji’s silver medal finish at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

He later made his debut for the Flying Fijians in last year’s Pacific Nations Cup final against Japan, where he delivered an outstanding performance and was named Player of the Match.

