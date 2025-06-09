Nalatu names World Cup squad

Simone Nalatu

Baby Pearls head coach Simone Nalatu has named her 12-member squad for the upcoming Netball World Youth Cup set to be held in Gibraltar in September.

Nalatau says the announcing of the team is an achievement in itself, after extended squad members has been in and out of camp for preparation for almost 18 months.

While she is happy to have finally named her final squad, Nalatu acknowledges the effort and contribution of the other 15 players who were part of the extended squad.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am very happy with our 12 athletes but I’d also like to acknowledge the contribution and commitment of those other 15 athletes who have been part of our squad pushed for selection.”

The Netball World Youth Cup will be in Gibraltar from September 19th to the 29th.

The players who have made the final squad are Adi Varanisese Vula, Akisi Bolakoro, Anatolia Nuku, Eseta Waqaira, Hana Sotutu, Lydia Tavesivesi, Mereoni Taqiri, Nina Nakula, Shaid Sasalu, Solei Toganivalu, Susana Rasaubale and Vilimaina Kagi.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.