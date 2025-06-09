Naduvalo replaces injured Tuwai in Indian League

Vuiviawa Naduvalo

Fiji 7s winger Vuiviawa Naduvalo has stepped into the Rugby Premier League, replacing his injured compatriot Jerry Tuwai for the Mumbai Dreamers.

Tuwai had only managed to play one game for the team before succumbing to a knee injury.

The Nadroga man made an immediate impact, scoring on debut for the Dreamers and helping them secure a 17-all tie against the Kalinga Black Tigers on Monday.

This draw earned Mumbai their first point on the league table.

Australian 7s player and teammate, Henry Hutchison, commended Naduvalo’s remarkable determination to play, revealing that the Fijian came straight from the airport to join his team at the stadium.

“Viwa came straight from the airport, we met him on the bus, I’ve met him a couple of times playing. But he came straight to the ground, that’s huge commitment but also massive thanks to the organisers for getting him so quick.”

Despite Naduvalo’s strong start, the Mumbai Dreamers faced the Kalinga Black Tigers again this morning and suffered a 33-5 loss.

The Tim Walsh-coached side, even with World Rugby 7s stars like Waisea Nacuqu and Elias Hancock in their ranks, has struggled to establish dominance in the competition.

Hutchison says that while the players are trying and learning as a group, and the Indian players within the team are improving daily, the overall team performance is still off the mark.

The Mumbai Dreamers currently sit in last position on the table with just one point, having played eight games so far in the league.

