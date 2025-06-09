Nabenu confident in defensive partnership

Extra Bula FC defender Semi Nabenu believes his growing partnership with Scott Wara at the back has strengthened the team’s defensive structure as they prepare for the third circuit of the competition.

Having featured in nearly every match so far, Nabenu says the combination between the two defenders is developing well.

“I think me and Scott gel quite well. Playing with Scott is definitely easy. He has a big presence at the back and it does help me a lot.”

While satisfied with some of his performances, the defender admits there is still room for improvement, particularly after the most recent outing.

“I think I performed alright in some games. I think the last game I could have done better and just bringing more energy to the team.”

Looking ahead to the third circuit, Nabenu says the squad is motivated and eager to take the next step.

With confidence building in the defensive line and momentum gradually improving, Bula FC will be aiming to translate that hunger into stronger performances in the upcoming round.

The Bula FC will take on Vanuatu United at 2pm this Sunday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.

