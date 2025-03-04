Murray to join Djokovic coaching team at Indian Wells

[ Source: Reuters ]

Tennis star Novak Djokovic will have old rival Andy Murray back in his coaching corner as he attempts to win the Indian Wells title for the first time in almost a decade.

Murray’s management team confirmed the 37-year-old Scot had flown to California today to continue his coaching arrangement with the 24-times Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic hired Murray ahead of this year’s Australian Open and reached the semi-final before being forced to retire against Alexander Zverev due to an injury.

Djokovic is scheduled to compete at both Indian Wells and Miami for the first time since 2019.

He is the joint record holder for titles at both Masters Series events with five at Indian Wells and six at Miami, tied with Roger Federer and Andre Agassi respectively. He has not won either title, however, since 2016.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray retired last year after the Paris Olympics.

