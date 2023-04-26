More than 3000 athletes for Fiji Finals

Over 3000 athletes from 151 schools around Fiji will be participating over the next three days at the Coca Cola Games in 318 events.

With the rising number of athletes and spectators expected at the grounds, Police have also assigned over 300 officers to ensure families and friends safety during the three-day meet.

A number of changes have been made overnight to ensure the safety of all parties who will be attending the meet.

It was initially discussed to move discuss and shotput to Bidesi Park which is behind the HFC Stadium.

Coca Cola Marketing Manager Lawrence Tikaram says that due to the high risks it had to be brought back inside.

“Safety is paramount that supersedes everything in terms of preparation, so tomorrow you’ll see there’ll be a few changes and even all the times that you can go visit the athletes aswell.”

Tikaram says there are some areas that had to be tweaked to ensure better communication between organizers, officials and coaches.

He adds, that the diligent work by the Fiji Police Force is appreciated.

The Fiji Finals will air live on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.