Momo returns to Coral Coast spotlight

Former Fiji Airways men’s 7s squad member Akuila Momo is set for a high profile return to one of Fiji’s favourite rugby stages after being named in the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s squad for the upcoming Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

Momo arrives with unfinished business and proven pedigree.

He was the standout performer at last year’s tournament, claiming the prestigious Campese Serevi Medal as Player of the Tournament, an accolade reserved for players who leave an unmistakable mark on the Coral Coast.

Explosive off the mark, brutally strong in contact and relentless over the ball, Momo adds genuine edge to an already star-studded invitational side assembled by renowned sevens coach Mike Friday.

His inclusion immediately lifts expectations for a team tipped to be among the headline acts when the tournament kicks off at Lawaqa Park.

Mike Friday says Momo’s influence goes well beyond raw athleticism.

“Akuila showed last year just how special he is by earning the Campese Serevi Medal. He brings intensity, physical dominance and a real competitive edge. Having him back on the Coral Coast and in this Select team is hugely exciting for us and for the fans as well.”

Momo’s return also reinforces the Coral Coast Fiji 7s reputation as a showcase for elite Fijian talent, blending local stars with international quality and giving supporters the chance to watch world class sevens rugby on home soil.

With more squad announcements still to come, anticipation is building ahead of the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s, and with Akuila Momo back in the mix, fans can expect fireworks once the whistle blows in Sigatoka.

The Coral Coast 7s runs from 15th to 17th of next month, and fans can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

