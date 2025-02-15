Minteh double helps Brighton to thumping win over Chelsea

[ Source: BBC ]

A Kaoru Mitoma stunner and Yankuba Minteh brace earned Brighton & Hove Albion a 3-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League (PL), as the Seagulls recorded a second victory against the Blues in under a week having lost the previous four H2Hs.

It may be Valentine’s Day, but there was no love for returning players at the Amex as Marc Cucurella was booed whenever he touched the ball and Moisés Caicedo swiftly got stuck into some big challenges.

There was also frustration for the visitors, as the game’s first two opportunities fell to Cole Palmer, who sent his efforts from both of them harmlessly off-target, and Noni Madueke went off injured just 21 minutes into proceedings.

Having scored the winner when these sides met in the FA Cup, Mitoma produced a sublime piece of skill to open the scoring when he conjured an exquisite touch to bring down Bart Verbruggen’s long pass before beautifully picking out the bottom corner.

There was soon further disbelief for the Blues with Enzo Fernández’s header being ruled out due to a push on Joël Veltman before the hosts doubled their lead.

After Georginio Rutter blazed an attempt comfortably over the crossbar and Carlos Baleba’s shot was blocked, Minteh made no mistake to get his second and Brighton’s third of the game in the 63rd minute.

Former Seagulls loanee Colwill thought he had been fouled, but Minteh mercilessly linked up with Welbeck, beat Cucurella again and fired past Jörgensen with the help of a deflection off Trevoh Chalobah.

Then, a break started by Rutter culminated in Mitoma smashing his shot at the goalkeeper, who later got away with carelessly passing straight to João Pedro, as the Brazilian missed with a wild shot from his first touches after coming on.

Filip Jörgensen stopped Levi Colwill’s interception from going into his own net, but he could only divert the ball towards Danny Welbeck for the striker to poke it to Minteh, who remained composed to cut inside Cucurella and finish.The Brighton forward also headed over the crossbar and Jörgensen diverted Veltman’s shot onto the post before FT, but there was already plenty to celebrate as Brighton convincingly ended a run of five home PL matches without a victory.

The Seagulls also extended the Blues’ torrid record on the road of just two wins from their eight league matches from Boxing Day onwards, and the visibly irritated Palmer encapsulated his side’s frustration towards the end.