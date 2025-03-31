Mini Games squad to be announced later this month

Weightlifting Fiji head coach Henry Elder has confirmed that his side for the Pacific Mini Games will be named later this month.

The final trials for the Mini Games will take place on the 19th of this month, and the final squad will be named a few days later.

Preparations have been coming along well, says Elder, and they are anticipating a good outing at the Mini Games.

“They’re training daily, Monday to Saturday, and the final trials will be held on the 19th of April, and the final squad will be named a few days later.”

He adds that they have cut down their training session to once a day, giving athletes enough time to recover now that the Mini Games are much closer.

He also mentions that their faith plays a huge role in the sport for their athletes.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held in Guam from June 29th to July 9th.

