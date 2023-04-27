Mindful of our defense: Byrne

The Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition’s best teams gave the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team a boost of confidence.

The Fijian Drua’s head coach, Mick Byrne, predicts that the Blues will play well against them this weekend in Lautoka.

“Our belief is growing that we can perform well as a lot of these teams in the competitions. Our belief is growing and with that comes confidence”

The Fijian Drua, according to Byrne, will need to be careful with their defense because the Blues are proficient with their attacking and kicking strategies.

The Blues overcame the Waratahs in a thrilling 55-21 victory over the weekend, and they intend to keep up their winning ways.

At 2.05 p.m., Fijian Drua will play Blues in the Culture Round at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.