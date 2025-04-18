Masi out, Ravutaumada in

The Fijian Drua have made a late change to their backline ahead of Saturday’s highly anticipated Super Rugby Pacific clash against the NSW Waratahs.

Iosefo Masi has been ruled out of the matchday squad due to personal reasons.

In response, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre shifts to outside centre, while Inia Tabuavou earns a start at inside centre. Selestino Ravutaumada will provide impact off the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Waratahs at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Saturday for round 10 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will kick off at 2.05 pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.