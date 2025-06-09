Malolo’s rising stars earn Fiji 7s call-up

Five Malolo Rugby players have been rewarded for their outstanding performances with a call-up to the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s extended squad.

The group includes loose forward Aminiasi Natuiyaga Junior, locks Isaia Rugu, fullback Douglas Daveta, centre Esala Nalobo and winger Tomasi Tawake.

They all played crucial roles in Malolo’s historic debut Skipper Cup season and were outstanding in their 41-26 win over Naitasiri last week in Suva.

Their performances caught the attention of selectors, with Rugu and Daveta also bringing valuable experience from the Fiji Rugby High Performance Unit from 2018.

The Malolo Rugby Union confirmed their inclusion in a Facebook post this afternoon, describing it as a proud moment for the team and a reflection of the hard work put in by the players throughout the season.

