Malolo Skipper in Seattle line-up for Coral Coast

2025 Skipper Cup-winning captain Manueli Bari will line up for the visiting Seattle Barbarians at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast Sevens, which kicks off this Thursday at Lawaqa Park.

Bari headlines a strong Seattle Barbarians squad that also includes Malolo fullback Tevita Ledua, who returns after being part of the team featuring Olympic gold medallist Semi Kunatani last year.

The side boasts a solid local presence, with Apisai Ledua, Jone Gaunavou, Erami Gavidi, Sevuloni Tawake, Amenio Nahalo, Onisimo Nawalu, Aminiasi Natoga, Semisi Lave, Tomasi Tawake and Jerry Motukana also named in the squad.

Seattle Barbarians will play their first match at 5.30pm against Nationwide Sydney Nadi.

