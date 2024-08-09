Learning experience for Votualevu

Action from the Votualevu College and ACS match

Raluve Trophy first-timers Votualevu College went down in a tough match to Adi Cakobau School in the Under 16 quarter-final.

A late comeback from Votualevu wasn’t enough as ACS won the game 20-15.

Votualevu College Media Liaison officer, Patricia Tuitubou says it’s a learning experience for them.

“This is our first time here and we are proud of our girls for coming this far. We will certainly go back and learn from this and come back stronger next year.”

She also thanked the Lilian Amazons rugby team for helping them in training and fitness.

Esther Baselala the younger sister of Fijian Drua half back Philip Baselala featured for the Sawani girls.