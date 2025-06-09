Lautoka youngster seals Bula FC deal

[Source: File Photo]

One of Fiji’s upcoming football players, Veleni Rasorewa, has been added to the Bula FC roster for new OFC Professional League which starts next month.

The Tailevu born striker who is one of Lautoka’s most exciting youngsters has signed as the sixth player for Fiji’s Bula FC.

Originally from Tailevu, Rasorewa’s football journey began in year 8 at Dreketi Sangam Primary School in Lautoka, where he was spotted bycoach Sunil Kumar for the under 15 national team trials.

Article continues after advertisement

Rasorewa says the move feels like the beginning of a new chapter and he’s really excited and ready for this new challenge.

He says this is the kind of opportunity you dream about and he has worked hard for this it.

The youngster believes there’s still a lot to learn, but he’s ready to push himself, grow, and give everything for the club.

Rasorewa has steadily climbed the ranks, featuring for Lautoka’s youth teams before breaking into the senior squad.

He has also been part of Fiji’s national youth system, playing in the U17 qualifiers last year and progressing to the World Cup campaign this year, gaining valuable international exposure at a young age.

Eight clubs from seven nations in the region will make history in the first-ever professional football league in Oceania, promising to take football in the Pacific to new heights, both on and off the pitch.

New Zealand, where the league’s first circuit round will be held, have two clubs present – Auckland FC and South Island United – with Australia’s South Melbourne FC the only non-OFC team to feature.

Fiji’s Bula FC, Papua New Guinea’s PNG Hekari FC, Tahiti United of Tahiti, Vanuatu United FC from Vanuatu and Solomon Kings FC from the Solomon Islands, complete the contingent.

Running from January through to the end of May, the OFC Pro League will be played across a series of circuit rounds, with each team playing a minimum of 17 matches, leading to a semi-final and final, to determine the inaugural champion.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.