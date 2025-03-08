Labasa too strong for Ba

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Words of encouragement from their captain during half time was all it took for the Labasa Under-19 Men’s side to secure a 3-2 win over Ba in the Extra Supermarket Youth League at the Fiji Football Academy in Suva this afternoon.

Captain Sahil Deo says after being nil all after the first half, he encouraged them to give their best in the next 30 minutes, and secure the win for all their fans who gathered in numbers to watch them compete.

Labasa managed to strike first in the 54th minute, but Ba quickly replied to equalize at 1-1.

Labasa continued to push forward, finishing the back of the net in the 64th, before scoring again just six minutes later for a 3-1 lead.

Over the next 20 minutes Ba continued to put in the hard work and was rewarded for their consistency with a goal in the 90th minute.

Attempts to equalize in the dying minutes of the match were futile, seeing Labasa secure a 3-2 lead.

