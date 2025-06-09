Krishna relishes leadership role as Bula FC countdown to kickoff

[Source: Supplied]

Extra Supermarket Bula FC talisman Roy Krishna says the squad is embracing the demands of a professional environment as preparations intensify ahead of their first-ever match in the inaugural OFC Professional League tomorrow.

The veteran striker described the past fortnight of training as physically demanding, with the team now easing into match-week mode as excitement builds within the camp.

“The last two weeks were very intense. This week has been a little slower, but we’re really excited to finally play our first match on Saturday.”

As one of the most experienced players not only in the Bula FC squad but across the new league, Krishna has taken on a mentoring role, particularly with the club’s younger players transitioning into professional football for the first time.

Drawing on his extensive overseas experience, Krishna said discipline and personal accountability are key lessons he is passing on to the next generation.

Looking beyond the opening fixture, Krishna believes the launch of the OFC Professional League represents a significant step forward for football in the region, even as clubs adjust to the new demands of professionalism.

Krishna also had a message for supporters back home and abroad, urging them to stay connected and continue backing the game.

“Just keep praying for us back home. And to everyone in Oceania, support your teams and love football.”

Bula FC will take on Vanuatu United FC this Saturday in New Zealand.

