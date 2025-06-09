Krishna confident as Bula FC sit fifth in OFC Pro League

After two rounds of the OFC Pro League, Extra Bula FC sit fifth on the standings among the eight competing teams.

While the side is yet to register a win, captain Roy Krishna believes the team is heading in the right direction and is confident results will soon follow.

Bula FC opened their campaign with a draw against a Vanuatu side before suffering a narrow 1–0 loss to Auckland FC on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain Roy Krishna says he can see clear progress within the squad and remains confident in the direction the team is taking.

“Just keep going, you know. We still believe, you know, it’s a long way. But we’re on the right track, you know.

The mindset is there. Even with one nil down, we were still believing, you know. We came in, first half, you know, we didn’t play the way we wanted.”

Krishna adds there has been a noticeable improvement in Fiji football compared to previous years and says the development of the local game is encouraging.

Bula FC’s match against South Island United has been postponed, with a new date yet to be confirmed.

They return to action this Sunday against Solomon Kings FC at 5.30pm, with live coverage on FBC 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.