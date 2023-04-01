Kikau ruled out for two games; Fisher-Harris injured

Bulldogs forward Viliame Kikau in action

Bulldogs forward Viliame Kikau will miss the club’s next two games after suffering a head knock at training on Friday, which will see him enter the mandatory 11-day stand-down period.

Bulldogs general manager of football Phil Gould said in a tweet that Kikau was removed from the session after sustaining the head knock, with further review deeming it a Category 1 incident.

The Bulldogs play the Cowboys on Sunday in Round 5 before taking on the Rabbitohs on Good Friday, meaning both games fall under the 11-day stand-down period.

Panthers prop James Fisher-Harris suffered a suspected MCL injury in his side’s 53-12 win over the Raiders on Friday night.

The 27-year-old did not return to the field after succumbing to the injury in the 20th minute of the match with coach Ivan Cleary indicating scans will be required.

Raiders playmaker Matt Frawley is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks after breaking his hand in the final minutes of the side’s loss to the Panthers.