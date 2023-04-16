Kids program a hit for Fiji Yachting

[Photo: Supplied]

Around 100 kids including children living with cancer and more experienced junior sailors were part of sailing outreach programme at the Regional Sailing Centre in Suva yesterday.

Organized by Fiji Yachting, with the assistance of the Uto Ni Yalo Trust and “My Hand”, the program promoted and enhanced the knowledge and skill of sailing amongst Fijian kids.

The ‘My Hand’ program is building on the success of the earlier event hosted at Vuda Marina, which had over 250 children from three different villages in the Vuda District.

Fiji Yachting President, Shayne Brodie says they’re committed to making sailing an inclusive sport, restoring our traditional knowledge, especially as we look toward a more sustainable future, which hopefully harnesses the power of sailing in mainstream logistics and supply chains.



[Photo: Supplied]

Brodie adds they’re working towards their first international sailing regatta, the Fiji Windsurfer IWCA Oceanic Championship to be held on June 9-12 at Natadola Beach.

He also says they’re also preparing for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands in November.